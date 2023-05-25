Carmelo Anthony announces retirement from NBA | PHOTOS

Carmelo Anthony Player of the Year Baltimore,MD--MARCH 12, 2001-- Carmelo Anthony of Towson Catholic is named high school player of the year. (LLOYD FOX/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Baltimore, MD--MARCH 12, 2001-- All City/County boys basketball team. (Front row) L-R Coach Eric Lee, Kenny Minor, and Carmelo Anthony. (Middle Row) L-R Darshan Luckey, Colin Stevens, Melvin Scott, and Darnell Hopkins. (Back row) L-R Daevon Haskins, Marcus Harrison, Aaron Cook and Steve Miller. (LLOYD FOX)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony, right, plays video games with Towson Catholic teammates, Thabo Letsebe, center, and Darnell Hopkins, left. (Elizabeth Malby, Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Baltimore, MD--March 12, 2001-- Towson Catholic basketball player, Carmelo Anthony. (LLOYD FOX/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Baltimore, MD--December 14, 2006-- NBA basketball star Carmelo Anthony and the Living Classrooms Foundation host the grand opening of The Carmelo Anthony Youth Development Center in Baltimore. (LLOYD FOX/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPlaying for team U.S.A Baltimore, MD--July 11, 2008--Baltimore native and NBA basketball player Carmelo Anthony will play in the Olympics (André F. Chung/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Towson Catholic standout Carmelo Anthony went on to star for Syracuse University and the NBA's Denver Nuggets. (Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam)AdvertisementOlympic gold medal NBA All Star and Olympic gold medalist Carmelo Anthony returns to Baltimore and The Carmelo Anthony Youth Development Center to greet kids and show them his olympic gold medal. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony and Ray Lewis Olympic gold medalist, and Towson Catholic graduate Carmelo Anthony, walks onto the field with Ray Lewis as the honorary team captain for a game against the Bengals in 2008. (GENE SWEENEY JR/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBack in Baltimore Carmelo Anthony apears with Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich and First Lady Kendel Ehrlich in 2005 to announce the "Hype vs. Reality" project, a joint effort with Johns Hopkins hospital to define violence as the next major public health crisis. (John Makely, Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Eric Rymes, left, of West Baltimore with 10-time NBA All Star Carmelo Anthony and Carmelo's mother, Mary Anthony after the Day of Giving ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center. Rymes and Carmelo attended Mount Royal Middle School together. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony returns to Baltimore and The Carmelo Anthony Youth Development Center to talk with kids about his experience at the Olympic Games. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement Carmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony, far left, marches on West North Avenue. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony, who starred at Towson Catholic, smiles after scoring 26 points against the Wizards. (Sun photo by Karl Merton Ferron)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony, left, and Congressman Elijah Cummings, right, at the grand opening of The Carmelo Anthony Youth Development Center in Baltimore. (LLOYD FOX/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens NBA star Carmelo Anthony stands with Ravens executive Ozzie Newsome Jr., on the sidelines as the Ravens warm up prior to hosting the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony, of the New York Knicks, a former Towson Catholic student, pays a surprise visit to kids at the Carmelo Anthony Youth Development Center. Tyion Taylor, 6, left, a first-grader at Inner Harbor East Academy, shakes hands with Anthony after giving him a strawberry cheesecake. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCarmelo Anthony Mayor Catherine Pugh listens as 10-time NBA All Star Carmelo Anthony speaks with the media after the a ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2017 at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center where Anthony played. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)