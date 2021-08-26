(Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) Photos PGA Tour Championship golf tournament at Caves Valley | PHOTOS By Lloyd Fox Aug 26, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement First round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship golf tournament held at Caves Valley Golf Club (Lloyd Fox) BMW Championship first round Spectators walk around the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Cameron Champ of the United States makes a putt at the seventeenth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Sam Burns of the United States putts at the eleventh hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Kevin Kisner of the United States putts at the eleventh hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Cameron Champ of the United States tees off at the eighteenth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Tom Hoge of the United States tees off at the eighteenth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Jon Rahm of the United States putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Spectators watches the flight of the golf ball at the eighteenth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Spectators make their way down a path along the second hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Webb Simpson of the United States putts at the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Spectators watch golfers along the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Shane Lowry of Ireland putts on the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Webb Simpson of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Branden Grace of South Africa look over the putting green at the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round The J.K. Wadley championship trophy on display at the 1st tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Caves Valley in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Branden Grace of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) BMW Championship first round Spectators make their way down a path along the eighteenth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)