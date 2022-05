Punter Sam Koch, the Ravens’ longest-tenured player, announces retirement after 16 seasons | PHOTOS

Koch has been one of the AFC's best punters since the Ravens drafted him in 2006, but he has never been to a Pro Bowl -- you can blame seven-time Pro Bowl pick Shane Lechler for that. Koch set a career high in punting average at 47.1 yards per punt and averaged a net of 40.8 yards per punt in 2012, and he might finally get that invitation to Honolulu if he matches that and drops a few more punts inside the 10-yard line. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)