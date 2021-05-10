(Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Photos 2021 Preakness week May 10, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Preakness 2021 activities ramp up at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore 2021 Preakness week Exercise rider Masaki Takano takes Preakness horse, France Go de Ina out for a walk on the track at Pimlico Race Course Monday morning. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Pimlico COVID-19 vaccine Ashley Stees an exercise rider at Pimlico Race Course gets her first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Jovan Crocker a registered nurse with Medstar Health. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) COVID-19 vaccinations at Pimlico Jerry Witte an exercise rider at Pimlico Race Course get his first COVID-19 vaccine. MedStar Health was at the track vaccinating many of the backstretch workers. Jovan Crocker a registered nurse with MedStar Health administered the vaccine. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) 2021 Preakness week Exercise rider Masaki Takano takes Preakness horse, France Go de Ina out for a walk on the track at Pimlico Race Course Monday morning. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) 2021 Preakness week The scene at Pimlico Race Course on Monday. Saturday is the running of the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement