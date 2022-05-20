Reeda Hubbard, 42 and Christia Scott,42 both from Baltimore enjoying a day at Pimlico Race Course. (Micha Green)

Preakness 2022 fashion, hats and celebrities | PHOTOS

Maryland's biggest horse race brings out the fun and fashionable for the 2022 Preakness

From left, Ridgely Scott, 5, Macey Glorioso, 5, Kendal Glorioso, 7, and Sailor Scott, watch for horses on Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. (Vincent Alban/The Baltimore Sun)

Aaron, 50, and Angela Kuzmeskus, 54, from Davidsonville at Pimlico Race Course. (Micha Green)

Michele Pasta, of Baltimore, sits in the stands on Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Vincent Alban/The Baltimore Sun)

The vendors in the Infield include some of Charm City's most well-known Black foodie entrepreneurs like Terence Dickson, owner of Terra Cafe in Baltimore. (Christina Tkacik)

Takia Ross, 42, of Baltimore turns heads in a chapeau from Charm City's Kili Design. (Christina Tkacik)

