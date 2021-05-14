Baltimore artist, contractor restore hands and hope at Baltimore church

From left, Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, and Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon confer beneath the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Pilva, a stone mason, is attaching them. Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. Behind them is Mary Claire Miller, Tuscany-Canterberry, who attended the parish school, and worked with her sister to raise just over $6100 to restore the statue. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)