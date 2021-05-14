xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore artist, contractor restore hands and hope at...

Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches fingers to the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Geoff Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. May 14, 2021.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore artist, contractor restore hands and hope at Baltimore church

May 14, 2021
New hands for a statue of the Virgin Mary at Blessed Sacrament Church in East Baltimore
Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon, checks out the right hand of the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attached the fingers. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon watches as Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches fingers to the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, and Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon confer beneath the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Pilva, a stone mason, is attaching them. Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. Behind them is Mary Claire Miller, Tuscany-Canterberry, who attended the parish school, and worked with her sister to raise just over $6100 to restore the statue. May 14, 2021.
From left, Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, and Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon confer beneath the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Pilva, a stone mason, is attaching them. Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. Behind them is Mary Claire Miller, Tuscany-Canterberry, who attended the parish school, and worked with her sister to raise just over $6100 to restore the statue. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Fingers that will be attached to the hands of the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy are next to a chisel. These, recast and remolded by Geoff Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, will replace the fingers that were knocked off. May 14, 2021.
Fingers that will be attached to the hands of the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy are next to a chisel. These, recast and remolded by Geoff Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, will replace the fingers that were knocked off. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches fingers to the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Geoff Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches fingers to the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Geoff Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon, smiles as he looks at the hands of the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attached the fingers. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches fingers to the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Geoff Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded the hands in cement. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon watches as Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches fingers to the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches fingers to the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Geoff Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded the hands in cement. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon, stands under the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attached the fingers. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Mary Claire Miller, Tuscany-Canterberry, documents the restoration of the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. had been knocked off. Miller, who attended the parish school, worked with her sister to raise just over $6100 to restore the statue. Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded the fingers in cement. Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches them. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
The hands of the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy have been restored. The fingers had been knocked off. Mary Claire Miller, Tuscany-Canterberry, who attended the parish school, worked with her sister to raise just over $6100 to restore the statue. Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded the fingers in cement. Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attached the hands. May 14, 2021.
The hands of the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy have been restored. The fingers had been knocked off. Mary Claire Miller, Tuscany-Canterberry, who attended the parish school, worked with her sister to raise just over $6100 to restore the statue. Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded the fingers in cement. Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attached the hands. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon, stands under the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy as Mary Claire Miller, Tuscany-Canterberry, photographs him. The fingers of the statue had been knocked off and Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attached the fingers. Miller, who attended the parish school, worked with her sister to raise just over $6100 to restore the statue. May 14, 2021.
Geoff Krist, Mount Vernon, stands under the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy as Mary Claire Miller, Tuscany-Canterberry, photographs him. The fingers of the statue had been knocked off and Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded them in cement. Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attached the fingers. Miller, who attended the parish school, worked with her sister to raise just over $6100 to restore the statue. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches fingers to the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Geoff Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded the hands in cement. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Peter Pliva, Federal Hill, a stone mason, attaches fingers to the statue of the Virgin Mary in front of Blessed Sacrament Church in Pen Lucy. The fingers had been knocked off and Geoff Krist, a sculpture grad student at MICA, recast and remolded the hands in cement. May 14, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
