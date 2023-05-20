2023 Preakness: Havnameltdown euthanized after being injured at Pimlico

Havnameltdown A Pimlico outrider intercepts Havnameltdown after it sufferered a catastrophic ankle injury losing its rider in the stretch turn. The Bob Baffert-trained horse was euthanized on the Pimlico race track. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHavnameltdown A Pimlico outrider intercepts Havnameltdown after it sufferered a catastrophic ankle injury losing its rider in the stretch turn. The Bob Baffert-trained horse was euthanized on the Pimlico race track. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHavnameltdown A Pimlico outrider intercepts Havnameltdown after it sufferered a catastrophic ankle injury losing its rider in the stretch turn. The Bob Baffert-trained horse was euthanized on the Pimlico race track. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHavnameltdown A Pimlico outrider intercepts Havnameltdown after it sufferered a catastrophic ankle injury losing its rider in the stretch turn. The Bob Baffert-trained horse was euthanized on the Pimlico race track. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHavnameltdown A Pimlico outrider intercepts Havnameltdown after it sufferered a catastrophic ankle injury losing its rider in the stretch turn at Preakness 2023 (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHavnameltdown Havnameltdown trails the field coming out of the 4th turn in the Chick Lang Stakes after suffering a catastrophic ankle injury losing its rider in the stretch turn. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHavnameltdown A Pimlico outrider intercepts Havnameltdown after it suffered a catastrophic ankle injury losing its rider in the stretch turn. The Bob Baffert-trained horse was euthanized on the Pimlico race track. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHavnameltdown A track worker carries away the saddle blanket of Havnameltdown as the horse is euthanized on the Pimlico race track after it suffered a catastrophic ankle injury in the stretch turn. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Preakness Havnameltdown, ridden by Luis Saez, during the sixth race was euthanized on the Pimlico race track. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHavnameltdown A track worker carries away the saddle blanket of Havnameltdown as the horse is euthanized on the Pimlico race track after it suffered a catastrophic ankle injury in the stretch turn. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Preakness Havnameltdown, ridden by Luis Saez, during the sixth race was euthanized on the Pimlico race track. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Preakness Havnameltdown, ridden by Luis Saez, during the sixth race was euthanized on the Pimlico race track. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)