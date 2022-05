From left, Creative Minister (10-1), ridden by jockey Brian J. Hernandez Jr. (2), Epicenter (6-5), ridden by jockey Joel Rosario (8), and Armagnac (12-1), ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. (7) chase Early Voting (7-2), ridden by jockey Jose L. Ortiz (5) out of the fourth turn and down the final stretch during the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Saturday., May 21, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)