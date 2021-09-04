Three injured in shooting at Towson University | PHOTOS

Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
Shooting at Towson University
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Shooting at Towson University
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Shooting at Towson University
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson shooting
Investigators canvass Freedom Square at Towson University, where Baltimore County police say three people were shot early Saturday morning. There was a non-university sanctioned gathering there, evidenced by liquor and wine bottles, red solo cups and trash strewn about the area.
(Alex Mann) Shooting at Towson University
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Shooting at Towson University
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Shooting at Towson University
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Towson University shooting
Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said. Officials said the shooting occurred in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)