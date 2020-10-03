Advertisement Advertisement Photos Preakness 2020 | Photos Oct 03, 2020 at 11:03 AM The 2020 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore Next Gallery PHOTOS 90-year-old Columbia woman skydives Advertisement Photos Carroll County News Gardeners at Fairhaven Residents at Fairhaven, a retirement community in Sykesville, maintain a garden during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oct 1, 2020 Get Out the Vote at McDaniel College COVID-19 Time Capsule and Memorial Dedication Halloween during Covid-19 1,776-pound pumpkin on display in Cockeysville Reflections of Carroll’s Past - July 2020 Reflections of Carroll's Past - August 2020 Reflections of Carroll's Past - September 2020 Advertisement