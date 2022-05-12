As Pimlico welcomes the 2022 Preakness, long-planned renovations may finally begin next year

Pimlico Race Course Jose Romero cleans some of the large windows at Pimlico Race Course as the track gets ready for the 147th running of The Preakness Stakes. Updates to revitalize both Pimlico and Laurel Park have been delayed. Pimlico will begin site work after the Preakness in 2023, with plans to be finished by Preakness 2026. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementKieron Magee Kieron Magee has been a horse trainer at Pimlico for many years. He watches some of his horses work on the track at Pimlico before heading to Laurel for a race. “That place has made a lot of money, and they never put anything back into it. They just took the money out,” said Magee. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course Suzanne Stettinius an exercise rider comes off the track after a morning workout at Pimlico Race Course. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course Kieron Magee gets his horse loaded into a van at Pimlico and heads to Laurel for a race. Magee has been a horse trainer at Pimlico for many years. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course The exterior of a building at Pimlico Race Course gets painted as the track gets ready for Preakness on May 21. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course Pimlico Race Course will be the site of the 147th Preakness on May 21, 2022. Long-overdue upgrades have been delayed. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course Pimlico Race Course prepares for the 147th Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course Horse trainer Kieron Magee, left, on the track at Pimlico Race Course as trainer Milan Milosevic makes his way onto the track for a morning workout. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course Pimlico Race Course will begin major renovations after the Preakness in 2023, with plans to be finished by Preakness 2026. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course Horse trainer Kieron Magee near his barn at Pimlico Race Course. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course The Turfside Terrace has a second level this year for better viewing of the 147th Preakness. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico Race Course Kieron Magee has been a horse trainer at Pimlico for many years. He watches some of his horses work on the track at Pimlico before heading to Laurel for a race. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)