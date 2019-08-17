Advertisement Advertisement Photos Recess Rally for gun safety in Baltimore Aug 17, 2019 | 7:57 PM Activists held a “Recess Rally” to honor lives cut short by gun violence and demand common-sense gun reform Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 in Baltimore. Next Gallery PHOTOS Ravens vs Packers in preseason | Photos Advertisement Photos Business Constructing a tiny house By Karl Merton Ferron and Denise Sanders Aug 14, 2019 Johns Hopkins football begins new season with new coach Jury finds Baltimore man guilty in shooting death of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes Brandon Scott through the years PICTURES: Baltimore Trainees Build Tiny Homes Orioles vs Yankees, August 13, 2019 Harlem Park Recreation Center reopens Funeral for Baltimore 4-year-old Malachi Lawson