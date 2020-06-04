Advertisement Advertisement Photos Rally in downtown Baltimore to protest killing of George Flloyd Jun 04, 2020 | 7:11 PM Youth organized a rally at City Hall to bring attention to racial issues. Next Gallery PHOTOS Protests in Baltimore in response to the death of George Floyd | Photos PHOTOS North Carroll Community School drive-thru celebration Advertisement Photos Dairy Farmers and COVID-19 Photos | A week of protests in Baltimore following the police custody death of George Floyd Francis Scott Key High School Senior Parade SunShots Photographer of the Month Fire destroys Islander Inn restaurant in Edgemere | PHOTOS George Floyd Protest Black Lives Matter in Westminster Advertisement