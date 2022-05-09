The Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays, right, reacts as he heads to first base after being hit by a pitch from Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Tyler Nevin, center, is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by Jorge Mateo against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells sits in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle connects for a two-run single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. Orioles' Anthony Santander and Austin Hays scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells looks on from the dugout after his battery mate, Anthony Bemboom hit a double against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Austin Hays runs home while scoring on a two-run single by teammate Ryan Mountcastle off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Bryan Baker during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. Orioles' Anthony Santander also scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini connects for an RBI single to score teammate Jorge Mateo during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Austin Hays reacts after being hit by a pitch from Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini watches his ball as he connects for an RBI single to score teammate Jorge Mateo during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini, right, scores ahead of a tag attempt by Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. Mancini took home plate on a wild pitch from Hernandez. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo jumps but is not able to reach a single by Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells throws a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementKansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez tags out Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays for an out on a double play ball hit by Orioles' Rougned Odor during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementHome plate umpire Mark Carlson, right, checks the hand of Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells after he pitched to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementKansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, steals second base as Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo tries to apply the tag during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)