Preakness day 2022 at Pimlico

Adrienne Doctor and Jari Villanueva play the trumpet at Preakness 2022 on May 21, 2022. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPilar Middlebrooks, Crofton, wearing Monique Lhuillier dress and Dora Marta hat, crosses track to the infield at Preakness 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSecurity guard Crystal Moody deals with the heat by wearing an ice and water pack on her head at Preakness 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementWith the temperature at 89º at race time, winning horse Benandjoe enjoys a slash of water after taking first in the second race of the day at Pimlico racetrack. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTrash Talkin Larry and other horses break out of the starting gate at the start of the 3-5 year old Maiden Special Weight race during the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore. May 21, 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNo. 8 Shacks Way, left, ridden by Jon Kenton Court wins the first race of the day as he edges out No. 4 Magic Mule ridden by Feargal Lynch. Preakness 2022 at Pimlico Race Course. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementShacks Way, #8, ridden by Jon K. Court, wins the first race of the day for Preakness 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)