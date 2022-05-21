Adrienne Doctor and Jari Villanueva play the trumpet at Preakness 2022 on May 21, 2022. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Preakness day 2022 at Pimlico

Advertisement

The scene at Pimlico leading up to the running of the Preakness Stakes.

Adrienne Doctor and Jari Villanueva play the trumpet at Preakness 2022 on May 21, 2022. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Pilar Middlebrooks, Crofton, wearing Monique Lhuillier dress and Dora Marta hat, crosses track to the infield at Preakness 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Security guard Crystal Moody deals with the heat by wearing an ice and water pack on her head at Preakness 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

With the temperature at 89º at race time, winning horse Benandjoe enjoys a slash of water after taking first in the second race of the day at Pimlico racetrack. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Trash Talkin Larry and other horses break out of the starting gate at the start of the 3-5 year old Maiden Special Weight race during the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore. May 21, 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

No. 8 Shacks Way, left, ridden by Jon Kenton Court wins the first race of the day as he edges out No. 4 Magic Mule ridden by Feargal Lynch. Preakness 2022 at Pimlico Race Course. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Shacks Way, #8, ridden by Jon K. Court, wins the first race of the day for Preakness 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement