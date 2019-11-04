Advertisement Advertisement Photos Charles Levie is the November Photographer of the Month Nov 04, 2019 | 10:55 AM Charles Levie, a retired mathematics teacher and camera enthusiast, is the November Photographer of the Month. Next Gallery PHOTOS 1,000th tree Advertisement Photos Towson Saturday Crafternoon Saturday Crafternoon: Make a Corn Husk Doll Saturday Novemver 2, 2019 at Towson branch library. Spalding vs McDonogh Girls Soccer Wilde Lake vs Huntingtown Boys Soccer Wilde Lake vs Mt. Hebron Girls Soccer Día de Muertos celebration at Baltimore's Creative Alliance | PHOTOS Reflections of Carroll's Past - October 2019 Second Annual Pumpkin Carving for a Cause Westminster vs Mt. Hebron Field Hockey Advertisement