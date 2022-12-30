Maryland's Jahmir Young (#1), center, shoots over UMBC's Craig Beaudion II, left, in the first half at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Jahmir Young (#1), center, shoots over UMBC's Craig Beaudion II, left, in the first half at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Terps vs. UMBC in men's basketball | PHOTOS

Maryland hosts UMBC in men's basketball at College Park on December 29, 2022.

Maryland's Jahmir Young (#1), center, shoots over UMBC's Craig Beaudion II, left, in the first half at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Ian Martinez, left, scores two points over UMBC's Jarvis Doles, right, in the first half of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Ike Cornish (#20), center, is fouled by UMBC's Matteo Picarelli, bottom, during the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Hakim Hart slams in two points after a steal against UMBC. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Jahmir Young, right, is fouled by UMBC's Jarvis Doles, left, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

