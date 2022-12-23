Terps vs. Saint Peter's (NJ) in men's basketball | PHOTOS

Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks forward Mouhamed Sow (35) reacts as Maryland Terrapins guard Jahari Long (2) dives over forward Corey Washington (3) for a loose ball during the second half of the Terrapins' 75-45 win in a non -conference men's college basketball game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins center Caelum Swanton-Rodger blocks out Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks forward Jerry Ngopot (left) as guard Jahari Long (2) skies to the basket for two points during the second half of the Terrapins' 75-45 win. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) swipes at the ball, helping guard Jahari Long (2) force Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks guard Isiah Dasher to lose the ball during the first half of a non-conference men's college basketball game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott chases after a loose ball as Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks guard Isiah Dasher watches. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard talks with guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half of a non - conference men's college basketball game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) and guard Don Carey (0) double-team Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks guard Alex Rivera (23) on an inbound pass while guard Isiah Dasher (13) watches during the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart and Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks guard Latrell Reid (0) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of a non-conference men's college basketball game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins guard Jahari Long watches forward Donta Scott (24) steal the ball from Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks guard Kyle Cardaci (12) during the first half of the game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1) gets a forearm into the face of Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks guard Latrell Reid (0) who passes the ball. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young drives to the basket, colliding with Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks forward Corey Washington (3) who tumbles during the first half of the men's college basketball game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins guard Noah Batchelor (11) scores a three point basket in front of Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks forward Corey Washington. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1) and forward Donta Scott defend against Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks forward Corey Washington (3) who seeks an opening to shoot. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementFans watch Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks forward Corey Washington head into the stands, chasing after a loose ball. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) collapses backward after being struck in the chin with an elbow by Saint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks guard Kyle Cardaci for a turnover during the first half of a non-conference men's college basketball game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard is seen during a non-conference men's college basketball game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSaint Peter's (NJ) Peacocks head coach Bashir Mason is seen during the basketball game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)