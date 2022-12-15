St. Frances's Gregory Taylor, from right, and Tyler Baldwin fight for the loose ball against Goretti's Dylan Gassaway, left, in the second quarter of boys basketball game.

St. Frances's Gregory Taylor, from right, and Tyler Baldwin fight for the loose ball against Goretti's Dylan Gassaway, left, in the second quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Goretti vs. St. Frances in boys basketball | PHOTOS

Goretti plays St. Frances in boys basketball.

St. Frances's Gregory Taylor, from right, and Tyler Baldwin fight for the loose ball against Goretti's Dylan Gassaway, left, in the second quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Frances' Benjamin Brown, right, knocks the ball away from Goretti's Dionte Alexander, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Frances' Benjamin Brown, left, fights for the ball against Goretti's Dionte Alexander, right, in the second quarter of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Frances' Tyler Jackson, left, goes up to shoot against Goretti's Tristan Cook, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Frances' Tyler Jackson, right, fights for the ball with Goretti's Jahsan Johnson, left, in the first quarter of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Frances' Jahnathan Lamothe, left, shoots against Goretti's Dionte Alexander, right, in the first quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Frances' Tyler Jackson, right, fights for the loose ball with Goretti's Jahsan Johnson, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

