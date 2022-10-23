Lamar Jackson’s pass is incomplete in the red zone bringing up Justin Tucker for a field goal against the Browns.

Lamar Jackson’s pass is incomplete in the red zone bringing up Justin Tucker for a field goal against the Browns. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Ravens vs. Browns, October 23, 2022 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022.

Lamar Jackson’s pass is incomplete in the red zone bringing up Justin Tucker for a field goal against the Browns.

Lamar Jackson’s pass is incomplete in the red zone bringing up Justin Tucker for a field goal against the Browns. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Ravens' James Proche II makes a one-handed catch during warm up before game against the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens' James Proche II makes a one-handed catch during warm up before game against the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton warms up before game against the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens' Kyle Hamilton warms up before game against the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Ravens punter Jordan Stout warms up before game against the Browns.

Ravens punter Jordan Stout warms up before game against the Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Ravens' Lamar Jackson warms up before game against the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson warms up before game against the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Lamar Jackson throws during pregame warm-ups before the game between the Ravens and the Browns.

Lamar Jackson throws during pregame warm-ups before the game between the Ravens and the Browns. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Lamar Jackson prepares to throw during pregame warm-ups before the game between the Ravens and the Browns.

Lamar Jackson prepares to throw during pregame warm-ups before the game between the Ravens and the Browns. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Ravens fan Bridget Ramos in seasonal face paint came from Virginia Beach to see the Ravens play the Browns on her birthday.

Ravens fan Bridget Ramos in seasonal face paint came from Virginia Beach to see the Ravens play the Browns on her birthday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Fans watch the pregame warmup before the game between the Ravens and the Browns.

Fans watch the pregame warmup before the game between the Ravens and the Browns. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Ed Reed is seen before the game between the Ravens and the Browns.

Ed Reed is seen before the game between the Ravens and the Browns. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Players from the Super Bowl team from left to right; Michael McAdoo, James Ihedigbo, Terrell Suggs, Ed Reed and Chykie Brown are celebrated before the game against the Cleveland Browns on October 23, 2022.

Players from the Super Bowl team from left to right; Michael McAdoo, James Ihedigbo, Terrell Suggs, Ed Reed and Chykie Brown are celebrated before the game against the Cleveland Browns on October 23, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Fans watch the pregame warmup before the game between the Ravens and the Browns.

Fans watch the pregame warmup before the game between the Ravens and the Browns. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Lamar Jackson takes the field for warm ups before the game between the Ravens and the Browns.

Lamar Jackson takes the field for warm ups before the game between the Ravens and the Browns. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement