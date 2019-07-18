Advertisement Advertisement Photos Orioles vs Nationals, July 17, 2019 Jul 17, 2019 | 9:35 PM The Baltimore Orioles play the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Next Gallery PHOTOS Youth diving competition in Mount Airy | PHOTOS Advertisement Photos Sports Orioles vs Nationals, July 16, 2019 | PHOTOS Jul 16, 2019 Samaritan Women helps victims of sex-trafficking | PHOTOS Apollo 11 Moon Landing’s 50th Anniversary Baltimore Police sergeant injured, 2 dead in shooting at drug treatment center Orioles vs. Rays, July 14, 2019 | PHOTOS Shore Leave 41 science fiction convention | PHOTOS Howard County Library's new artist-in-residence Photos: Ice Cream Parlors In Carroll County