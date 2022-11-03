Notre Dame Prep vs. Garrison Forest in field hockey | PHOTOS

Garrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Alex Jordan battles Notre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Kerigan Ross in front of the goal during the IAAM A Conference field hockey semifinal game at Garrison Forest School. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGarrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Lauren Widdowson (left), midfielder Avery McComas and forward/midfielder Gracie Kothari (right) celebrate the third goal of the game scored against the Notre Dame Prep Blazers by forward/midfielder Ella Kokinis (23) during the IAAM A Conference field hockey semifinal game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNotre Dame Prep Blazers' Kira Bobian (30) turns after her team scored their first goal on Garrison Forest Grizzlies goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko during the IAAM A Conference field hockey semifinal game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementA shot by Garrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Ella Kokinis finds the goal behind Notre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Kerigan Ross (0) as Addison Carey (2) and Grizzlies forward/midfielder Gracie Kothari (7) and forward/midfielder Lauren Widdowson (right) play. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNotre Dame Prep Blazers Emerson Ross (right) and Garrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Ella Kokinis (23, who had three first-half goals) watch forward/midfielder Lauren Widdowson strike the ball, scoring a goal. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNotre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Kerigan Ross (center), Grace Aubele (above right) and Emerson Ross (behind) stop Garrison Forest Grizzlies midfielder Avery McComas (left) from scoring. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)