Maryvale players celebrate victory over Archbishop Spalding, 3-1, to win IAAM A conference volleyball championship. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale Prep vs. Archbishop Spalding in IAAM A Conference championship volleyball | PHOTOS

Maryvale Prep plays Archbishop Spalding in IAAM A Conference volleyball championship.

Maryvale head coach Missy Little, left, holds up championship plaque to celebrate with players after victory over Archbishop Spalding (3-1) to win IAAM A conference volleyball championship. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale players celebrate victory over Archbishop Spalding, 3-1, to win IAAM A conference volleyball championship. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale players Abbi Tranchini, from left, Samantha Elliott, Emily Kuczynski and others celebrate victory over Archbishop Spalding. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale's, from left, Emily Kuczynski, Abbi Tranchini, Samantha Ekkiott, Kaitlyn Hall, Athena Savick and Libby Potter celebrate getting to match point against Spalding in the fourth game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale's Libby Potter returns a shot by Spalding in the fourth game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale's Kaitlyn Hall, right, tries to tip a ball over Spalding's Mariah Sanabia, left, in the fourth game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale's Samantha Elliott cannot save this shot by Spalding in the third game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding's Sophia Vance returns a shot by Maryvale in the second game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale's Samantha Elliott cannot save this shot by Spalding in the second game. (KENNETH K. LAM/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale's Libby Potter, right, hits against Spalding's Kristen Burton, left, in the second game. Maryvale defeated Archbishop Spalding, 3-1, in IAAM A conference volleyball championship game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale's Libby Potter cannot save this shot by Spalding in the first game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding's Maya Mauro, right, spikes the ball against Maryvale's Samantha Elliott, left, in the first game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

