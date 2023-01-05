Gilman vs. Spalding in wrestling dual meet | PHOTOS

Gilman's Marcus Walker, left, beats Spalding's Luke Emmons, right, in 175 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSpalding's Peter Jerdal, top, beats Gilman's Tremont Henson, bottom, in their 215 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGilman's Allan Gushue, left, beats Spalding's Zane Korman in their 157 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGilman's Carson Mingo, left, beats Spalding's Quinn Purnell by pin in their 190 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSpalding's Henry Gessford, top, beats Gilman's Sawyer Enright in their 113 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGilman's Emmitt Sherlock, top, beats Spalding's Charlie Gessford in their 144 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSpalding's Sean Garretson, left, beats Gilman's Zach Glory, right, in their 120 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSpalding's Eli Chesla, top, pins Gilman's Anders Martin in their 106 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)