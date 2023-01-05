Gilman's Marcus Walker, left, beats Spalding's Luke Emmons, right, in 175 pound wrestling match.

Gilman's Marcus Walker, left, beats Spalding's Luke Emmons, right, in 175 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Gilman vs. Spalding in wrestling dual meet | PHOTOS

Gilman and Spalding competed in a wrestling dual meet at Gilman School.

Gilman's Marcus Walker, left, beats Spalding's Luke Emmons, right, in 175 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding's Peter Jerdal, top, beats Gilman's Tremont Henson, bottom, in their 215 pound wrestling match.

Spalding's Peter Jerdal, top, beats Gilman's Tremont Henson, bottom, in their 215 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Gilman's Allan Gushue, left, beats Spalding's Zane Korman in their 157 pound wrestling match.

Gilman's Allan Gushue, left, beats Spalding's Zane Korman in their 157 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Gilman's Carson Mingo, left, beats Spalding's Quinn Purnell by pin in their 190 pound wrestling match.

Gilman's Carson Mingo, left, beats Spalding's Quinn Purnell by pin in their 190 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding's Henry Gessford, top, beats Gilman's Sawyer Enright in their 113 pound wrestling match.

Spalding's Henry Gessford, top, beats Gilman's Sawyer Enright in their 113 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Gilman's Emmitt Sherlock, top, beats Spalding's Charlie Gessford in their 144 pound wrestling match.

Gilman's Emmitt Sherlock, top, beats Spalding's Charlie Gessford in their 144 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding's Sean Garretson, left, beats Gilman's Zach Glory, right, in their 120 pound wrestling match.

Spalding's Sean Garretson, left, beats Gilman's Zach Glory, right, in their 120 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding's Eli Chesla, top, pins Gilman's Anders Martin in their 106 pound wrestling match.

Spalding's Eli Chesla, top, pins Gilman's Anders Martin in their 106 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Featured Photos

