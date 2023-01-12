Mount Saint Joseph's Nicolas Barnabae, right, pins Gilman's Tyler Axilbund in the first round of their 165 pound wrestling match.

Gilman vs. Mount St. Joseph in wrestling | PHOTOS

A wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph and No. 2 Gilman takes place at Gilman School.

Mount Saint Joseph's Bryce Phillips, right, defeats Gilman's Carson Mingo in their 215 pound wrestling match.

Mount Saint Joseph's Austin Lewis, left, defeats Gilman's Nick Haughey in their 175 pound wrestling match.

Mount Saint Joseph's Nicolas Barnabae, right, pins Gilman's Tyler Axilbund in the first round of their 165 pound wrestling match.

Mount Saint Joseph's Benjamin Smith, left, pins Gilman's Allan Gushue in the first round of their 157 pound wrestling match.

Gilman's Emmitt Sherlock, top, defeats Mount Saint Joseph's Cameron Cannaday in their 150 pound wrestling match.

Mount Saint Joseph's Jaden Diggs, top, pins Gilman's Buck Franklin in their 144 pound wrestling match.

Gilman's Tyson Sherlock, right, pins Mount Saint Joseph's Shane Anderson in their 138 pound wrestling match.

Mount Saint Joseph's Maximus Conley, right, defeats Gilman's John Jurkovic in their 132 pound wrestling match.

Mount Saint Joseph's Coleman Nogle, right, pins Gilman's Vinay Maheshwari, left, in the first round of their 126 pound wrestling match.

Mount Saint Joseph's Carter Nogle, right, defeats Gilman's Zach Glory, left, in their 120 pound wrestling match.

