Gilman vs. Mount St. Joseph in wrestling | PHOTOS

Mount Saint Joseph's Bryce Phillips, right, defeats Gilman's Carson Mingo in their 215 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Mount Saint Joseph's Austin Lewis, left, defeats Gilman's Nick Haughey in their 175 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Mount Saint Joseph's Nicolas Barnabae, right, pins Gilman's Tyler Axilbund in the first round of their 165 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Mount Saint Joseph's Benjamin Smith, left, pins Gilman's Allan Gushue in the first round of their 157 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Gilman's Emmitt Sherlock, top, defeats Mount Saint Joseph's Cameron Cannaday in their 150 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Mount Saint Joseph's Jaden Diggs, top, pins Gilman's Buck Franklin in their 144 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Gilman's Tyson Sherlock, right, pins Mount Saint Joseph's Shane Anderson in their 138 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Mount Saint Joseph's Maximus Conley, right, defeats Gilman's John Jurkovic in their 132 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Mount Saint Joseph's Coleman Nogle, right, pins Gilman's Vinay Maheshwari, left, in the first round of their 126 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Mount Saint Joseph's Carter Nogle, right, defeats Gilman's Zach Glory, left, in their 120 pound wrestling match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)