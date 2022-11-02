Archbishop Curley vs. McDonogh in quarterfinals boys soccer | PHOTOS

McDonogh's Zachary Johnson, from left, and Aidan Smith battle Archbishop Curley's Philippe Oliveira for a header in overtime. Curley defeated McDonogh, 5-4, to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Curley's Brady Geho, center, celebrates after scoring goal on a free kick against McDonogh in overtime. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Curley's Brady Geho, center, is fouled by McDonogh's Aidan Smith (#3) in overtime. Geho scored a goal in the ensuing free kick to defeat McDonogh, 5-4, to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh's Kobe Keomany takes a shot in overtime that was caught by Archbishop Curley goalie Joe Yakim. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Curley's Casey Price, left, runs past McDonogh's Mikey Markels, right, to celebrate goal in second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Curley's Casey Price (#4), right, was able to score after McDonogh goalie Jason Broome, top left, missed the ball in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Curley's Philippe Oliveira, left, scores game-tying goal against McDonogh in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh's Tyler Tucker (#9), center, scores against Archbishop Curley's Lucas Schissler, left, and Matt Lynard, right, in the second half. Curley defeated McDonogh (5-4) to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Curley's Ohiliooe Oliveira, left, kicks the ball over McDonogh's Aidan Smith, right, in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh's Tyler Tucker, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Malik Adegbenro. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Curley's Casey Price (#4), right, was able to score after McDonogh goalie Jason Broome, left, missed the ball in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh's Aidan Smith, left, shoots past Curley's Casey Price, center top, and Lucas Schissler, center bottom, to score on a corner kick in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)