Archbishop Curley's Casey Price, left, runs past McDonogh's Mikey Markels, right, to celebrate goal in second half.

Archbishop Curley's Casey Price, left, runs past McDonogh's Mikey Markels, right, to celebrate goal in second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley vs. McDonogh in quarterfinals boys soccer | PHOTOS

Archbishop Curley defeated McDonogh, 5-4, to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal.

McDonogh's Zachary Johnson, from left, and Aidan Smith battle Archbishop Curley's Philippe Oliveira for a header in overtime. Curley defeated McDonogh, 5-4, to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal.

McDonogh's Zachary Johnson, from left, and Aidan Smith battle Archbishop Curley's Philippe Oliveira for a header in overtime. Curley defeated McDonogh, 5-4, to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley's Brady Geho, center, celebrates after scoring goal on a free kick against McDonogh in overtime.

Archbishop Curley's Brady Geho, center, celebrates after scoring goal on a free kick against McDonogh in overtime. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley's Brady Geho, center, is fouled by McDonogh's Aidan Smith (#3) in overtime. Geho scored a goal in the ensuing free kick to defeat McDonogh, 5-4, to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal.

Archbishop Curley's Brady Geho, center, is fouled by McDonogh's Aidan Smith (#3) in overtime. Geho scored a goal in the ensuing free kick to defeat McDonogh, 5-4, to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's Kobe Keomany takes a shot in overtime that was caught by Archbishop Curley goalie Joe Yakim.

McDonogh's Kobe Keomany takes a shot in overtime that was caught by Archbishop Curley goalie Joe Yakim. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley's Casey Price (#4), right, was able to score after McDonogh goalie Jason Broome, top left, missed the ball in the second half.

Archbishop Curley's Casey Price (#4), right, was able to score after McDonogh goalie Jason Broome, top left, missed the ball in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley's Philippe Oliveira, left, scores game-tying goal against McDonogh in the second half.

Archbishop Curley's Philippe Oliveira, left, scores game-tying goal against McDonogh in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's Tyler Tucker (#9), center, scores against Archbishop Curley's Lucas Schissler, left, and Matt Lynard, right, in the second half. Curley defeated McDonogh (5-4) to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal.

McDonogh's Tyler Tucker (#9), center, scores against Archbishop Curley's Lucas Schissler, left, and Matt Lynard, right, in the second half. Curley defeated McDonogh (5-4) to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley's Ohiliooe Oliveira, left, kicks the ball over McDonogh's Aidan Smith, right, in the second half.

Archbishop Curley's Ohiliooe Oliveira, left, kicks the ball over McDonogh's Aidan Smith, right, in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's Tyler Tucker, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Malik Adegbenro.

McDonogh's Tyler Tucker, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Malik Adegbenro. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's Aidan Smith, left, shoots past Curley's Casey Price, center top, and Lucas Schissler, center bottom, to score on a corner kick in the first half.

McDonogh's Aidan Smith, left, shoots past Curley's Casey Price, center top, and Lucas Schissler, center bottom, to score on a corner kick in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

