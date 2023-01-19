A mural depicting Malcolm X gazes while Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to attendees, while (from left, sitting) Pamela Green, president of Carrollton Manor Neighborhood Improvement Association, Denisha Logan , executive director, Green Street Academy, Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore City, Reginald Moore, director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (behind podium) and Torrey Smith, co-founder of LEVEL82 listen, at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

A mural depicting Malcolm X gazes while Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to attendees, while (from left, sitting) Pamela Green, president of Carrollton Manor Neighborhood Improvement Association, Denisha Logan , executive director, Green Street Academy, Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore City, Reginald Moore, director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (behind podium) and Torrey Smith, co-founder of LEVEL82 listen, at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club announced | PHOTOS

Advertisement

A financial gift was given for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center

A mural depicting Malcolm X gazes while Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to attendees, while (from left, sitting) Pamela Green, president of Carrollton Manor Neighborhood Improvement Association, Denisha Logan , executive director, Green Street Academy, Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore City, Reginald Moore, director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (behind podium) and Torrey Smith, co-founder of LEVEL82 listen, at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

A mural depicting Malcolm X gazes while Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to attendees, while (from left, sitting) Pamela Green, president of Carrollton Manor Neighborhood Improvement Association, Denisha Logan , executive director, Green Street Academy, Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore City, Reginald Moore, director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (behind podium) and Torrey Smith, co-founder of LEVEL82 listen, at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Dick Cass, president emeritus of the Baltimore Ravens stands away from the limelight, behind ENG news cameras at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Dick Cass, president emeritus of the Baltimore Ravens stands away from the limelight, behind ENG news cameras at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Standing beneath murals of Malcolm X and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens speaks with Green Street Academy students Aaliyah Rouse, 16 (left) and Marquel Johns Jr, 16 at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Standing beneath murals of Malcolm X and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens speaks with Green Street Academy students Aaliyah Rouse, 16 (left) and Marquel Johns Jr, 16 at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
This is the exterior of Hilton Recreation Center.

This is the exterior of Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Denisha Logan, executive director, Green Street Academy attends a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Denisha Logan, executive director, Green Street Academy attends a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Pamela Green, president of Carrollton Manor Neighborhood Improvement Association at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Pamela Green, president of Carrollton Manor Neighborhood Improvement Association at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Clockwise from extreme left, Green Street Academy students Aaliyah Rouse, 16, Marquel Johns Jr, 16 (facing camera), Santee Taylor Jr, 18 and Shaneriya Chase, 17 talk about the artist's rendering at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Clockwise from extreme left, Green Street Academy students Aaliyah Rouse, 16, Marquel Johns Jr, 16 (facing camera), Santee Taylor Jr, 18 and Shaneriya Chase, 17 talk about the artist's rendering at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Torrey Smith (left), co-founder of LEVEL82 looks on while Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens gestures for someone's attention in a crowded room at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Torrey Smith (left), co-founder of LEVEL82 looks on while Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens gestures for someone's attention in a crowded room at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Brandon Scott (left), mayor of Baltimore City shares video of himself draining a half court basket at a recent event with Dick Cass, president emeritus of the Baltimore Ravens at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Brandon Scott (left), mayor of Baltimore City shares video of himself draining a half court basket at a recent event with Dick Cass, president emeritus of the Baltimore Ravens at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Green Street Academy student Santee Taylor Jr, 18 and Shaneriya Chase, 17 (right) gesture for group photos to be taken with Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore City at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Green Street Academy student Santee Taylor Jr, 18 and Shaneriya Chase, 17 (right) gesture for group photos to be taken with Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore City at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens is at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens is at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Sashi Brown (left), president of the Baltimore Ravens shakes hands with Jeff Breslin, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Sashi Brown (left), president of the Baltimore Ravens shakes hands with Jeff Breslin, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Reginald Moore, director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Reginald Moore, director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Dick Cass, president emeritus of the Baltimore Ravens at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Dick Cass, president emeritus of the Baltimore Ravens at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Sashi Brown (left), president of the Baltimore Ravens talks with retired Ravens player Torrey Smith and Dick Cass, president emeritus of the Ravens at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

Sashi Brown (left), president of the Baltimore Ravens talks with retired Ravens player Torrey Smith and Dick Cass, president emeritus of the Ravens at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement