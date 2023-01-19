Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club announced | PHOTOS

A mural depicting Malcolm X gazes while Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to attendees, while (from left, sitting) Pamela Green, president of Carrollton Manor Neighborhood Improvement Association, Denisha Logan , executive director, Green Street Academy, Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore City, Reginald Moore, director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (behind podium) and Torrey Smith, co-founder of LEVEL82 listen, at a press event announcing a financial gift for the creation of Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)