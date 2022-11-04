Archbishop Curley vs. Calvert Hall in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Calvert Hall's Ryan Belal, left, got around Archbishop Curley's Nick Lentz, right, to score his team's fourth goal in the first half of MIAA boys soccer semifinals game.

Calvert Hall's Ryan Belal, left, got around Archbishop Curley's Nick Lentz, right, to score his team's fourth goal in the first half of MIAA boys soccer semifinals game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley vs. Calvert Hall in boys soccer

Calvert Hall plays Archbishop Curley in MIAA boys soccer semifinals game.

Calvert Hall's Ryan Belal, left, got around Archbishop Curley's Nick Lentz, right, to score his team's fourth goal in the first half of MIAA boys soccer semifinals game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's Francesco Mattucci, right, collides with Archbishop Curley's Mason Landreth.

Calvert Hall's Francesco Mattucci, right, collides with Archbishop Curley's Mason Landreth. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's Ryan Belal takes a shot against Archbishop Curley in the first half of the game.

Calvert Hall's Ryan Belal takes a shot against Archbishop Curley in the first half of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's Mason Wakefield, left, follows through after heading the ball past Archbishop Curley's Trey Magnaye, bottom, to score in the first half of MIAA boys soccer semifinals game.

Calvert Hall's Mason Wakefield, left, follows through after heading the ball past Archbishop Curley's Trey Magnaye, bottom, to score in the first half of MIAA boys soccer semifinals game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's Dylan Isaac, front, battles Archbishop Curley's Carter Clark for the ball.

Calvert Hall's Dylan Isaac, front, battles Archbishop Curley's Carter Clark for the ball. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's Dylan Isaac, right, trips over Archbishop Curley's Matt Lynard, left, in the first half of the game.

Calvert Hall's Dylan Isaac, right, trips over Archbishop Curley's Matt Lynard, left, in the first half of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

