Archbishop Curley vs. Calvert Hall in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Calvert Hall's Ryan Belal, left, got around Archbishop Curley's Nick Lentz, right, to score his team's fourth goal in the first half of MIAA boys soccer semifinals game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Francesco Mattucci, right, collides with Archbishop Curley's Mason Landreth. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Ryan Belal takes a shot against Archbishop Curley in the first half of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Mason Wakefield, left, follows through after heading the ball past Archbishop Curley's Trey Magnaye, bottom, to score in the first half of MIAA boys soccer semifinals game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Dylan Isaac, front, battles Archbishop Curley's Carter Clark for the ball. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Dylan Isaac, right, trips over Archbishop Curley's Matt Lynard, left, in the first half of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)