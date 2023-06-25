South's Ethan McNally, right, of Archbishop Spalding, watches North catcher Nick Pratt, left, of Indian Creek, catches a wild pitch in the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

South's Ethan McNally, right, of Archbishop Spalding, watches North catcher Nick Pratt, left, of Indian Creek, catches a wild pitch in the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game | PHOTOS

The 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game is held at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

South's Ethan McNally, right, of Archbishop Spalding, watches North catcher Nick Pratt, left, of Indian Creek, catches a wild pitch in the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

South batter Austin Carter, right, of North County, makes contact of the pitch against North catcher Nick Pratt, left, of Indian Creek, in the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

North infielder Ethan Ruiz, of John Carroll, makes a nick play on a grounder behind the bag during the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

North's Frank Adamski Jr., left, scores against the South in the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Adamski, who tripled in the first inning was named game MVP of the North All-Star team. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

North's Liam Diehl, of Hereford, pitches against the South team in the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

South's Cooper Sidell, of Gilman, pitches against the North in the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

North's Frank Adamski Jr., celebrates after hitting a triple in the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Adamski was named game MVP of the North All-Star team. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

South infielder Aidan Harris loses the ball transferring from his mitt during the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

