2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award | PHOTOS

Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, right, receives the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award from Johnny Unitas Jr., from left, and TCU football coach Sonny Dykes at Baltimore's Four Seasons Hotel. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTexas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, right, receives the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award from Johnny Unitas Jr., from left, and TCU football coach Sonny Dykes. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTexas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, right, receives the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award from Johnny Unitas Jr., from left, and TCU football coach Sonny Dykes at Baltimore's Four Seasons Hotel. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaseball HOFer Brooks Robinson attends the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award ceremony. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTexas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan speaks after receiving the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTexas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, right, and Johnny Unitas Jr., at the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in Baltimore's Four Seasons Hotel. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)