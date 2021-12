Phillip Brown, whose drag name is Bambi Ferrah, prepares for The Manor Drag Brunch where he broke his wrist in June during a performance. As a result of the injury, Brown has limited use of his wrist and will have to have surgery to repair the break. He was back performing after 10 weeks, but is not able to use his left hand to apply makeup or putting on his wig. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)