Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Marylanders wearing yellow caps, extend the sign of peace with other pilgrims: Rosemary Koontz, of Roland Park, center, and members of the Church of the Nativity in Timonium, (facing camera) Kathy Latrobe, in same row, second from right, Eileen Phelps, right, and Carla Johnson, back to camera, lower right, during the Papal Mass. They were watching the Papal Mass on a Jumbotron screen at 17th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.