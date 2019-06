Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Matthew DiNunno, left, of Baltimore, plays catch with father Tony, of Bel Air, on the outfield at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Father's Day. The father is a retired BCPD officer and the son is an active officer. The Orioles hosted their fourth Father's Day Catch on the Field to celebrate Father's Day weekend and to raise funds for the Baltimore Orioles Charitable Foundation.