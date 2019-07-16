Advertisement Advertisement Photos Samaritan Women helps victims of sex-trafficking | PHOTOS By Denise Sanders Jul 16, 2019 | 6:45 PM The Samaritan Women, a faith-based nonprofit based in an old mansion on a 23-acre hilltop in Catonsville, has become a “pioneering” force in rehabilitating U.S. victims of the multibillion-dollar sex-trafficking trade. (Denise Sanders) Next Gallery PHOTOS Youth diving competition in Mount Airy | PHOTOS PHOTOS Orioles vs Nationals, July 16, 2019 | PHOTOS Advertisement Photos Apollo 11 Moon Landing’s 50th Anniversary Baltimore Police sergeant injured, 2 dead in shooting at drug treatment center Orioles vs. Rays, July 14, 2019 | PHOTOS Shore Leave 41 science fiction convention | PHOTOS Howard County Library's new artist-in-residence Photos: Ice Cream Parlors In Carroll County Cirque du Soleil arrives in Baltimore for premiere of Corteo