(Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Monarch Madness Festival | PHOTOS By Kenneth K. Lam Sep 12, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The 2021 Monarch Madness Festival takes place at Bear Branch Nature Center. (Kenneth K. Lam) Monarch Madness Festival Braelynn Wilmot, 4, and her aunt Allison Champion, 11, right, both of Westminster, try to net a butterfly during the 2021 Monarch Madness Festival at Bear Branch Nature Center. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Monarch Madness Festival Persephone Fry, 6, of Hanover Pa. gets a tagged Monarch butterfly put on her arm for release. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Monarch Madness Festival A Monarch butterfly is tagged with an ID sticker before release during the festival. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Monarch Madness Festival Kennady Smith, 8, of Westminster, watches "Noah" one of the 13 Monarch butterflies she raised from eggs, being released at the 2021 Monarch Madness Festival. She donated the butterflies to the Bear Branch Nature Center to be released during the festival. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) at Bear Branch Nature Center. Jessica Horning, volunteer master naturist, from left, handles Fire Ball the corn snake for Roman Zarro, 6, and sister Athena, 4, to touch as their father Antonio takes pictures. (Kenneth K. Lam) Monarch Madness Festival Roman Zarro, 6, of Westminster, reacts as he holds Fire Ball the corn snake during the 2021 Monarch Madness Festival. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Monarch Madness Festival Wagon rides are part of the 2021 Monarch Madness Festival at Bear Branch Nature Center. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Monarch Madness Festival The band 3:AM with Pete Goodwin, center, Lucas Bowman, left, and Geoff Smith provided live music during the 2021 Monarch Madness Festival. (Kenneth K. Lam) Monarch Madness Festival Ranger the Red Tail hawk is on display at the festival. (Kenneth K. Lam) Monarch Madness Festival Murray the Eastern Screech-Owl is on display at the 2021 Monarch Madness Festival. (Kenneth K. Lam) Monarch Madness Festival Maeve Beaver, 5, from left, sister Gwen Beaver, 7, and cousin Claire Sauble. 7. hold Fire Ball the corn snake. (Kenneth K. Lam) Monarch Madness Festival Anna Jollie, 5, center, of Hampstead, describes what she felt after touching Fire Ball the corn snake. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement