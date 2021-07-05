(Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Photos Domino Sugars sign is relit | PHOTOS Jul 04, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Domino Sugars sign in Baltimore is relit after a fireworks and light show on the Fourth of July. Domino Sugars lighting The relighting of the iconic Domino Sugars sign on the Fourth of July, accompanied by fireworks and celebratory light displays, marks its return to the Baltimore skyline after a four-month, $2 million restoration. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Domino Sugars sign re-lit Fireworks usher in the new Domino Sugars sign as it is lit over Baltimore's Inner Harbor on July 4th. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Domino Sugars lighting The relighting of the iconic Domino Sugars sign on the Fourth of July is accompanied by fireworks and celebratory light displays. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Domino Sugars lighting Fireworks and celebratory light displays accompany the lighting of the Domino Sugars sign. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Domino Sugars sign re-lit A light show and fireworks preceded the lighting of the new Domino Sugars sign on Baltimore's Inner Harbor on July 4th. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Domino Sugars lighting A laser light show (pictured) preceded the fireworks display. The finale was the relighting of the Domino Sugars sign with its familiar red letters and border - only now the red glow comes from LED lights rather than neon. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Domino Sugars sign re-lit A light show and fireworks preceded the lighting of the new Domino Sugars sign on Baltimore's Inner Harbor on July 4th. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Domino Sugars lighting The Domino Sugars sign is seen from South Baltimore near the Baltimore Museum of Industry before it is relit. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Domino Sugars lighting Antonio Green and Sara Greenawalt of Baltimore await the relighting of the Domino Sugars sign from South Baltimore near the Baltimore Museum of Industry. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement