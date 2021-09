Varietals, from left, 2018 Vidal Blanc, 2019 Pinot Grigio and 2018 Chancellor are pictured at BirchView Vineyards in Manchester. BirchView, which will be an exhibitor at the Maryland Wine Festival has 11 acres in grapes of several varieties, including vidal blanc, pinot grigio, chancellor, chambourcin and Norton. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)