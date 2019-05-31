Pictures: Lingerie Football League tryouts
On Sunday, May 1, about 70 women headed to 1st Mariner Arena to try out for the Baltimore Charm, a new Lingerie Football League team. The players dressed in tank tops and shorts that hugged their rear ends. They bared midriffs and cleavage. The rest of the outfit is much skimpier than anything you'd normally see on the turf. • See more Lingerie Football League pictures. • See Weekend review pictures.
