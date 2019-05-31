Winner and finalists of Baltimore Sun's Historic Homes Contest [Pictures]

A photo of house before the Krohs' restoration. The house had been condemned. Appler-Englar Farm, a Federal-style home built in 1790, has been the home of John and Sandi Kroh since 1972.

Appler-Englar Farm is the winner of The Baltimore Sun Historic Homes Contest. The finalists and the winner were selected by a panel of judges that included Lisa Craig, chief of historic preservation at the City of Annapolis; Walter Schamu, president and founder of Baltimore-based SMG Architects; and Marie Marciano Gullard, a freelance writer for The Baltimore Sun. The winner receives a two-night stay at the Hotel Monaco Baltimore.

Photography by Amy Davis, The Baltimore Sun