Fort Meade carjacking suspect search, press conference
Anne Arundel County police say the suspect who fled onto Fort Meade Wednesday night while trying to escape from police has been taken into custody. Fort Meade officials Thursday afternoon identified the suspect as Dante Small. He was found at about 10:15 a.m. after he emerged from a storm drain, where he had hid overnight, officials said at a news conference.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad