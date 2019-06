Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston

Patrick Callahan, of Preston, MD, portrays a cook who is contracted labor to Fort McHenry as nearly 1,400 state school children visit the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine for Young Defenders Day. Reenactors are camping out on the site for the weekend of activities that commemorate the writing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and the defense of Baltimore during the War of 1812.