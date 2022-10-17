Baltimore County library holds ghost tour in Reisterstown's historic cemetery | PHOTOS

"A Toast Among Ghosts" During a tour at "A Toast Among Ghosts" at Reisterstown historic cemetery, Hugh Carson plays the role of Capt. Jeremiah Ducker who was a commissioned a captain in the Maryland Militia which was comprised of about 75 men from the Reisterstown area who fought in the The Battle of Bladensburg. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement"A Toast Among Ghosts" Heidi Toll, playing the role of opera singer Bertha Harryman tells a group Harryman's life story before she was interred in the cemetery in Dec. 1913, during "A Toast Among Ghosts" in the Reisterstown historic community cemetery. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Heidi Toll, playing the role of opera singer Bertha Harryman who was interred in the cemetery Dec. 10, 1903, tells a group about Harryman's life during "A Toast Among Ghosts" in the Reisterstown historic community cemetery. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Reisterstown Theatre Project's Bob Frank, playing the role of King George lll, adjusts his royal robe before the tours begin at "A Toast Among Ghosts." (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Edgar Allan Poe impersonator David Keltz waits for a group touring the Reisterstown historic community cementery which dates to 1764 during "A Toast Among Ghosts" at the Reisterstown Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Edgar Allan Poe impersonator David Keltz waits for a group touring Reisterstown's historic community cemetery during "A Toast Among Ghosts" at the Baltimore County Public Library in Reisterstown. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Edgar Allan Poe impersonator David Keltz tells a spooky story during the annual "A Toast Among Ghosts" at Reisterstown's historic cemetery hosted by the Baltimore County Public Library Reisterstown Branch. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Edgar Allan Poe impersonator David Keltz toasts patrons on a tour of Reisterstown's historic community cemetery during the annual "A Toast Among Ghosts." (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Patrons attending the annual "A Toast Among Ghosts" hosted by Reisterstown Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library at listen to a story told by Edgar Allan Poe impersonator David Keltz in the historic community cemetery. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" During the Ghost Story Fire Pit winner's readings, Grace Haddad, Andrew Worthington and Sherray Belton listen as Gary Beard reads his horror story "Nowhere to Hide" as the third place winner in the contest at the annual "A Toast Among Ghosts" at BCPL Reisterstown Branch. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Katie Dorian, left, Lindsay Bird and Terri Morse wear masks for the theme of a "Moonlit Masquerade" at the Reisterstown Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library's annual "A Toast Among Ghosts" spooky night of fun, food and beer. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Porch Setters Union play a second set during "A Toast Among Ghosts" at the Reisterstown Branch of Baltimore County Public Library. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Ann Vermillion, left, and Ellen Joy take a photo in front of a backdrop of Edgar Allen Poe during "A Toast Among Ghosts" at the Reisterstown Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Matt Hafner and Kim Hafner, of Bel Air, won third place while Tamar Hale, of Hunt Valley, won first place in the costume contest during "A Toasts Among Ghosts" at Reisterstown Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Karin Weaver takes a photo of a stuffed raven prop in a cage on display with books by Edgar Allan Poe inside the Reisterstown Branch of the BCPL during the annual "A Toast Among Ghosts." (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Swag bags with a commemorative pint glass, two drink tickets and a Poe toasting print were given to patrons attending "A Toast Among Ghosts" at the Reisterstown Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)"A Toast Among Ghosts" Nicole Demczuk, of Towson, serves one of the three Raven beers named after Poe's works on hand for patrons during the annual "A Toast Among Ghosts" at the Reisterstown Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)