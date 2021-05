North County 3rd baseman #4, Linsey Voorhese, makes a play on a one-hopper to 3rd. The play resulted in a run-down of baserunner between 2nd and 3rd where she tagged out the runner. Softball game between North County and South River Monday May 17, 2021 at South River High School. North County defeated South River 1-0. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)