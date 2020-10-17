Advertisement Advertisement Photos Navy football vs. East Carolina By Gerry Jackson Oct 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM Led by the rushing of its fullbacks, Navy held on for a 27-23 victory at East Carolina on Saturday. (Gerry Jackson) Next Gallery PHOTOS Lord Baltimore Hotel pivots to coronavirus housing | Photos PHOTOS Fall foliage at Baltimore County ag center Advertisement Photos Carroll County News The Shepherd's Staff opens location in New Windsor The Shepherd’s Staff is extending its services into New Windsor, opening a second satellite location at St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor. Oct 15, 2020 Laurel Postcard Project | PHOTOS National Night Out - Towson Protest to support eliminating Howard County's contract with ICE Havre de Grace Middle School Ravens vs. Washington: Week 4 | PHOTOS Preakness 2020 | Photos 90-year-old Columbia woman skydives Advertisement