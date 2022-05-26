Mt. Hebron vs. Severna Park 3A boys lacrosse state championship | PHOTOS

Severna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park's James Ruppert kisses his team's trophy after their 9-6 win against Mount Hebron in the Class 3A boys lacrosse championship. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park celebrates their 9-6 win against Mount Hebron in the championship game. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park celebrates their 9-6 win against Mount Hebron. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Mount Hebron's Andrew Magdar reacts to his team's 9-6 loss to Severna Park in the Class 3A boys lacrosse championship. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park boys lacrosse team poses with the trophy after defeating Mount Hebron in the Class 3A boys lacrosse championship. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park's Bryce Stevenson, left, and goalkeeper Ashby Shepherd celebrate after their team's 9-6 win against Mount Hebron. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park celebrates their 9-6 win against Mount Hebron in the championship game. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park's James Ruppert, #7, celebrates with teammates after their 9-6 win against Mount Hebron in the Class 3A boys lacrosse championship. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Severna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park's Joaquin Villagomez, left, and Kevin Bredeck celebrate after Bredeck scored to give his team a 7-1 lead against Mount Hebron in the second half of the game. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park's Nolan Zborai, right, works against Mount Hebron's Keegan Ryan in the second half. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park's Kevin Bredeck, right, scoops up a ball against Mount Hebron's Cooper Stockenberg. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park's Parker Sealey, left, shoots against Mount Hebron's Jack Kettering. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park's Ryan LaRocque, left, celebrates near Mount Hebron's Peyton Oh after scoring to give his team a 6-1 lead in the second half of the Class 3A boys lacrosse championship. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park's Joaquin Villagomez shoots against Mount Hebron. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementSeverna Park vs. Mount Hebron Severna Park goalkeeper Ashby Shepherd, right, runs from Mount Hebron's Gianni Karam in the second half of the Class 3A boys lacrosse championship. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)