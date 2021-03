Teresa Lancaster gives remarks in support of the Hidden Predator Act. She is a survivor of child abuse while enrolled at Seton Keough High School in Baltimore by Father Joseph Maskell. Justice for Survivors Vigil on Lawyer's Mall. The message: Survivors of child sexual abuse stand united in support of SB134. SB134 will eliminate the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse, create a 2 year look back window and allow survivors to seek justice. (Jeffrey F. Bill)