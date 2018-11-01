Southampton Middle School oyster reef ball construction
Seventh graders at Southampton Middle School in Bel Air constructed oyster reef balls while learning about the Chesapeake Bay oyster population. Students along with members of the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland built several of the reef balls which will eventually be stocked with oyster larvae and deployed into the CHesapeake Bay to help replenish the bay's oyster population.
Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
