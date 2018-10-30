Cycle to Syracuse Lockerbie Memorial ride

Matt Button / Aegis staff / Baltimore Sun
Peggy Otenasek, left, shows a photo of her daughter Anne Lindsey Otenasek to new friend David Whalley as they and others gather at Annie's Playground Friday evening. Whally and a group of firefighters and police from Scotland are riding from Washington D.C. to Syracuse New York for the Cycle to Syracuse Lockerbie Memorial Tour 2018 to honor and remember those like Anne Lindsey Otenasek who were killed in the bombing of TWA Flight 103 30 years ago.
Matt Button / Aegis staff / Baltimore Sun
Members of the Cycle to Syracuse team are joined by members of the Otenasek family and Harford County Sheriff's Deputies as they gather at Annie's Playground Friday evening. The riders stopped in the area to meet the Otenasek family who lost their daughter and sister Anne Lindsey Otenasek in the bombing of TWA Flight 103 30 years ago.
Five bicyclists from Scotland are riding from Washington D.C., to Syracuse University to honor those killed 30 years ago in the bombing of TWA Flight 103 in Lockerbie Scotland. The group stopped in Harford County Friday to meet with the Otenasek family who lost a loved one in the bombing.
Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis