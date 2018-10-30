Cycle to Syracuse Lockerbie Memorial ride

Five bicyclists from Scotland are riding from Washington D.C., to Syracuse University to honor those killed 30 years ago in the bombing of TWA Flight 103 in Lockerbie Scotland. The group stopped in Harford County Friday to meet with the Otenasek family who lost a loved one in the bombing.

Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
