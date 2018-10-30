Cycle to Syracuse Lockerbie Memorial ride

Matt Button / Aegis staff / Baltimore Sun

Peggy Otenasek, left, shows a photo of her daughter Anne Lindsey Otenasek to new friend David Whalley as they and others gather at Annie's Playground Friday evening. Whally and a group of firefighters and police from Scotland are riding from Washington D.C. to Syracuse New York for the Cycle to Syracuse Lockerbie Memorial Tour 2018 to honor and remember those like Anne Lindsey Otenasek who were killed in the bombing of TWA Flight 103 30 years ago.