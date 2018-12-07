Twelve hours for Christmas a holiday highlight

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Sykesville.

Come down to Main Street on Friday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and get into the holiday shopping spirit with Twelve Hours for Christmas.

Along with 12 hours of shopping in the many shops on Main Street, there will be music, raffles, in store specials and loads of holiday spirit.

Check in at the Main Street Tent at the Patapsco Distilling Coto get all the details on all the holiday specials.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, from 12 to 4 p.m., come back to the Town House on Main Street to enjoy painting rocks & making nature, paper and food crafts with the Green Committee volunteers. Write a letter to Santa and listen to a Christmas story by Miss Claus.

This is a free event sponsored by the Downtown Sykesville Connection and Assist-2-Sell of Central Maryland. For more information, go to sykesvillemainstreet.com.

The Holiday Jazz Cabaret will be held Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at Marriotts Ridge High School, 12100 Woodford Drive, Marriottsville.

Join friends and family for a relaxing and joyful evening. Enjoy fabulous treats (including a chocolate fountain), appetizers and beverages while listening to some amazing holiday music performed by the MRHS Jazz Band, Women’s Choir, Madrigals and several amazing soloists.

Tickets are $12 a piece and will be sold at the door.