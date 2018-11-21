Finally, Marriotts Ridge cheerleaders get their win

Congratulations to the Marriotts Ridge High School Varsity Cheerleaders who finally bested Long Reach High School to win the Howard County Cheerleading Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at River Hill High School.

According to senior captain, Lauren Cumberland, “Winning counties was such an amazing feeling. It’s so rewarding to know that all of our hard work finally paid off!”

Congratulations to the entire squad.

Turf Valley Towne Square will be celebrating Small Business on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Come shop Smythe Jewelers, Petite Cellars, Inspire Salon, various restaurants and more. For more information, go to Turf Valley Towne Square’s Facebook page.

Come down to Main Street in Sykesville on Friday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and get into the holiday shopping spirit with its Twelve Hours for Christmas. Along with 12 hours of shopping in the many shops on Main Street, there will be music, raffles, in store specials and loads of holiday spirit. Check in at the Main Street Tent at the Patapsco Distilling Co., to get all the details on all the holiday specials.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 12 to 4 p.m., come to the Town House on Main Street to enjoy painting rocks and making nature, paper and food crafts with the Green Committee volunteers. Write a letter to Santa and listen to a Christmas story by Mrs. Claus. This is a free event sponsored by the Downtown Sykesville Connection and Assist-2-Sell of Central Maryland. For more information, go to sykesvillemainstreet.com.

Lee’s Nails, in the Waverly Shopping Center in Woodstock, has officially moved a few doors down next to the post office. In addition to the nails, pedicures and waxing services, the new place has doubled in size and will also offer spa treatments, facials and massage therapy.

Join Lee’s Nails on Friday, Nov. 30, from 12 to 8 p.m. for its Customer Appreciation Party. Stop by for complimentary hors d' oeuvres and beverages as their way to say "thank you" to all of their customers. Make an appointment or take advantage of customer specials now through Dec. 15.